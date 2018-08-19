North Callaway High School closed after flooding over bridge

KINGDOM CITY - School officials cancelled classes at North Callaway High School Tuesday morning after heavy amounts of rainfall caused water to flood a bridge near the school. Superintendent Bryan Thompsen said safety concerns lead to the cancellation.

"The safety of our students and staff was a great concern," Thompsen. "Judging by the situation we decide calling off school was the safest option for everyone involved."

Local fire departments and The Missouri State Highway Patrol aided in the clean-up. They're continue working to clear the bridge of all the excess water.

Heavy rain resulted in flooding in multiple areas near North Callaway High School, including, fields and close to some roadways.

Thompsen said it's the first time in his six years with the district that they have had to cancel school due to flooding.