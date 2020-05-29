North Callaway High School to continue with planned graduation

By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
KINGDOM CITY - North Callaway High School has decided to continue with their regularly scheduled graduation planned for May 21, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines set forth by state and city officials. 

"We have been in contact with our city officials and our county health department and officials and talked with them about our plan as well," Nicky Kemp, North Callaway District Interim Superintendent, said. 

The graduation will take place outside on the school's football field, and each student will be given 4 tickets, as stated in a letter sent out to parents and students. 

Graduates will be spread out 6 feet apart on the track and guests will be in the bleachers with sections blocked off to adhere to guidelines. 

"We will have staff members that are appropriately trained to lead different family members into their seating," Kemp said. 

Families are also being invited to bring their own lawn chairs to sit on the hill and be able to watch the graduation that way. 

A live stream will also be set up for those who can't attend the ceremony. 

An award ceremony that was supposed to take place on the morning of graduation will be pre-recorded and held virtually so that families can watch on their own. 

Other schools in Callaway County will also be hosting graduations, as New Bloomfield has decided to hold 3 different ceremonies in order to accommodate their seniors. 

