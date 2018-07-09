North Callaway School Bus Fails to Yield, Sends Two to Hospital

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department reports a school bus and SUV crashed Tuesday morning, sending two people to University Hospital.

EMS transported Becky Crocker, the 48-year-old driver of the SUV, to University Hospital with moderate injury. A 5-year-old bus passenger was also transpored to University Hospital for a bump on his head.

The accident happend around 7:30 a.m. when a North Callaway School Bus driver, Patricia Klott, heading West on Highway 54 failed to yield to an SUV at County Road 210.

Fulton police report both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene.