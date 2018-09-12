North Callaway School District Takes Donations for Oklahoma Victims
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Parents from the North Callaway School District, along with other charities such as the American Red Cross, announced they will hold a drive for tornado victims in Oklahoma.
You can drop off your donations at North Callaway High School Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The following items are needed:
- bottled water
- can and dry goods
- formula
- baby bottles
- diapers
- rakes
- tarps
- shovels
- work gloves
- underwear
- socks
- soap, shampoo & toothpaste
- clean clothes
- blankets
- monetary donations
All checks should be made out to North Callaway Oklahoma Relief Group. The group takes all cash donations to United Security Bank to make a one time cashier check made to the American Red Cross from the Community of North Callaway School District.
