North Callaway School District Takes Donations for Oklahoma Victims

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Parents from the North Callaway School District, along with other charities such as the American Red Cross, announced they will hold a drive for tornado victims in Oklahoma.

You can drop off your donations at North Callaway High School Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The following items are needed:

bottled water

can and dry goods

formula

baby bottles

diapers

rakes

tarps

shovels

work gloves

underwear

socks

soap, shampoo & toothpaste

clean clothes

blankets

monetary donations

All checks should be made out to North Callaway Oklahoma Relief Group. The group takes all cash donations to United Security Bank to make a one time cashier check made to the American Red Cross from the Community of North Callaway School District.