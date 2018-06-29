North Callaway Thunderbirds 2012

After a rough 1-4 start to the 2011 season, North Callaway went on a tear, winning 7 games in a row and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals.

Quarterback Jake Haubner is back for his senior year and is coming off a solid season in which he was named 2nd Team All-Conference.

His favorite target figures to be fellow senior Vance Allen, a receiver who is back for his final campaign.

