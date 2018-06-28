North Kansas City bar fight, shooting ends in death

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man has been killed in a shooting outside a bar in North Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that the victim has been identified as 38-year-old Stacy Conrad. He was wounded early Saturday when a fight erupted outside the River Aces bar, and he died later at a hospital.

Police said there had been several other people in the area when the shots were fired. No other injuries were reported and no arrests were immediately made. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.