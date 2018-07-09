North KC Police ID Baby Killed by Older Driver

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police have identified the baby struck and killed when an 88-year-old driver sped backward out of a handicapped parking space in a North Kansas City church parking lot.



The Kansas City Star said the victim was Autumn Humphrey. She would have turned 1 on Sept. 30.



The driver also slammed into the girl's 65-year-old grandfather and her 40-year-old aunt outside First Baptist Church. Police said they suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.



The girl's grandfather was released from the hospital Monday morning.



The driver wasn't injured, and police aren't identifying him. He is cooperating in the investigation.