North Korea hands over the possible remains of American war dead

3 weeks 2 days 1 hour ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 9:49:25 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News
By: Alexandra Field and Jamie Tarabay, CNN

    (CNN) -- A US Air Force plane carrying what are believed to be the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War some 65 years ago arrived Friday morning at Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Troops from various nations serving in South Korea under the United Nations Command (UNC) presented an honor guard before the plane, as white-gloved troops in different uniforms descended the ramp of the US Air Force C-17, carefully holding cases wrapped in the UN flag.

The cases were transferred to silver minivans waiting on the runway.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence will greet the remains of US service members returning to the US.

"These incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil," Trump said.

The C-17 had left Osan Air Base earlier Friday to fly to the city of Wonsan, North Korea, before completing the return journey, the White House said in a statement.

In Wonsan, North Koreans turned over what they say are an initial 55 cases holding remains, a US official told CNN.

North Korean officials handed over the probable remains on the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the conflict, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans, more than 600,000 Chinese, 600,000 Korean soldiers and more than a million Korean civilians.

It may take months of detailed DNA analysis to determine how many American service members can be identified.

In a tweet, Trump described the return of the remains as a "great moment for so many families," and thanked Kim.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday that the "coordination effort over the last month" that led to the return of the remains has set a "positive tone for other things, more important things."

Each case of remains was to be opened and photographed in North Korea before being transferred. US forensics specialists are to conduct a more in-depth assessment of the remains, as well as an examination of any military uniform, identification tags or documentation at Osan Air Base. That review could take five days.

"It was a successful mission following extensive coordination," said UNC and US Forces Korea (USFK) commander, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks. "Now, we will prepare to honor our fallen before they continue on their journey home."

Brooks will host a full honors ceremony, on Wednesday, before the remains are flown to a US military laboratory in Hawaii for DNA analysis.

The South Koreans welcomed the move from North Korea as a "humanitarian measure that can help heal the pain of the Korean War veterans who were not able to return home for more than half a century and their bereaved families."

"The South Korean government will continue to consult with the North so that (the remains of) our soldiers killed during the Korean War can return to their families as soon as possible through a joint search for remains," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Summit agreement

The return of the remains was one commitment North Korean leader Kim made when he met June 12 with Trump in Singapore.

The transfer had been repeatedly delayed since then. At one point, North Korean officials canceled a meeting with American counterparts to discuss the handover. Even early Friday, there was uncertainty over whether the transfer would occur.

With the return of the remains, the onus shifts to Trump. The North Koreans could now argue that they have begun to fulfill their part of the bargain struck in Singapore and are looking for the United States to move faster to fulfill its portion of the agreement.

"Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members," the White House statement said. "We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change."

"This repatriation is an action based on the agreement between the leaders at the June 12 North Korea-US summit, (we) assess that this is a meaningful step that can contribute to the building of trust between the two sides," said the South Korean Foreign Ministry. "(We) hope the efforts of the involved parties to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula will be further accelerated."

There are thousands of Americans who remain unaccounted for after the war, which began when the North invaded the South in 1950. A number of US war dead are believed to be buried in mass graves in North Korea, not far from the border with the South.

Many US families have been waiting on closure for decades, not knowing what became of their loved ones. Since 1990, North Korea has only repatriated the remains of 340.

"(My father's) bones are still here in the North with the many that died there. That they weren't able to recover," Ruth Hebert, whose father died in the Korean War, told CNN.

Korea was divided into two parts under Japanese rule before and during World War II. After the Japanese surrender, the Soviet Union occupied the area north of the 38th parallel and the United States occupied the south until 1948.

Of the nearly 8,000 Americans who were killed in battle, missing or captured, more than 5,000 of them were believed to be in North Korea.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:23:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:01:59 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:30:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

SEMO dorm to allow dogs
SEMO dorm to allow dogs
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:17:10 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:44:16 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:01:36 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:48:56 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:42:55 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:34:39 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:01:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Moberly police search for Break Time robber
Moberly police search for Break Time robber
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 74°
12am 74°
1am 74°
2am 73°