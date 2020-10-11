North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

By: The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will “fully mobilize” its nuclear force if threatened as he took center stage at a military parade in which the country unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other additions to its growing weapons arsenal.

Kim, however, avoided direct criticism of Washington during Saturday's event, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling party and took place less than four weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

Instead, he focused on a domestic message urging his people to remain firm in the face of “tremendous challenges” posed by the coronavirus pandemic and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear program.

