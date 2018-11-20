North Village Residential Parking by Permit Only Project Begins Soon

COLUMBIA - The North Village Residential Parking by Permit Only six month pilot project will begin on Monday, Feb. 11.

The project allows home owners and renters in the Ordinance 14-313 established area to apply for a special parking permit from the Columbia Public Works. The permit will allow parking along the street in designated locations. The Columbia Public Works said the applicants should bring proof of residency to the 3rd floor of City Hall at 701 E. Broadway.

There will be a time line of implementation beginning with the installation of meters on St. Joseph St. and St. James St. on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 11 and 12, there will be signs indicating the area where permit holders may park along St. Joseph St., St. James St., Hubbell Dr., and Ash St.

The enforcement of the week of Feb. 11 through Feb. 19 will consist of warnings. The full enforcement of permit and metered parking will begin on Feb. 20.

Find more information here.