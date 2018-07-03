Northeast Begins Recovery from Tropical Storm Lee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Emergency officials say there are still about 1,400 customers without power and 223 roads remain closed in Pennsylvania as the region works to recover from the powerful impact of tropical storm Lee.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesman Cory Angell said Monday that the number of deaths in the state attributed to the storm and flooding remains at 13, a figure that hasn't been confirmed.

Angell says the figure is what's been reported by the counties to state officials, but confirmation of the deaths requires rulings by local coroners.

He says there are also 14 state bridges and four local bridges with damage, and another 64 are on a precautionary list.

High waters are receding but the deluge remains a problem from New York to Maryland.