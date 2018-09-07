Northeast Columbia Experiencing Possible Power Outages

COLUMBIA — Boone Electric Cooperative reported on its Twitter that a section of its Boone County Region may be undergoing a power outage.

A tree that dropped in northeast Columbia was tweeted to be the cause of this possible outage.

Members in northeast Columbia may be experiencing a power outage following a tree being dropped on a power line... fb.me/2wopdOfbq — Boone Electric Coop (@BooneElectric) February 4, 2013

Visit the Boone Electric Cooperative website to view the region experiencing the technical difficulties.