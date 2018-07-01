Northwest Missouri Community Mourns Boy's Death

BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. (AP) - A small northwest Missouri community is mourning a 12-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself last week.

Steven Curtis of Breckenridge died after the shooting at his home last Friday. Police say he mishandled a gun and it discharged. The boy's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Breckenridge High School.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the investigation is continuing and it was unclear if anyone would be charged.

Breckenridge school superintendent Brent Skinner says Curtis' was nicknamed "Huckleberry" because of his freckled face and curly hair. Steven was one of eight seventh-graders in a district of about 85 students.

Skinner says counseling will be provided throughout the week for students and staff.