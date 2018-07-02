Northwest Missouri inmate dies from self-inflicted injuries

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Missouri jail inmate has died from self-inflicted injuries.

The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/28Y60EE) reports that 54-year-old DeWayne Thomas died Tuesday at a hospital, more than three weeks after he was found unresponsive in the Buchanan County Jail. Authorities are investigating what happened.

Sheriff Mike Strong says Thomas had been jailed since October after he was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree domestic assault. Thomas had six prior misdemeanor convictions dating back to 1992 for receiving stolen property, driving while intoxicated, trespass, stealing and two counts of domestic assault.

