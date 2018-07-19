Northwest Missouri man dies in tractor accident

By: The Associated Press

BETHANY (AP) - A 51-year-old northwest Missouri man died after he was thrown from his tractor when it overturned on a state highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Max Courter, of Coffey, died in the accident Thursday afternoon on Missouri 13 south of Bethany.

The patrol said a drill being pulled by the tractor apparently began weaving, causing Courter to lose control of the tractor.

Courter was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.