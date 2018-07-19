Northwest Missouri man dies in tractor accident
BETHANY (AP) - A 51-year-old northwest Missouri man died after he was thrown from his tractor when it overturned on a state highway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Max Courter, of Coffey, died in the accident Thursday afternoon on Missouri 13 south of Bethany.
The patrol said a drill being pulled by the tractor apparently began weaving, causing Courter to lose control of the tractor.
Courter was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia confirmed Friday the household hazardous waste collection is cancelled. The waste collection was... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More illnesses have been reported across the United States in two separate cyclospora outbreaks, federal health officials said... More >>
in
BRANSON - Ten people are dead and seven injured after a duck boat capsized at Table Rock Lake Thursday evening.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Gun-rights activists have reached a settlement with the government that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Loop CID met with the Planning and Zoning Committee Thursday night to discuss future plans for Business... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty will resign later this week to take a job... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients... More >>
in
(CNN) - President Donald Trump hopes to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin in Washington this fall, White House press secretary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Planned Parenthood advocates demonstrated a mock health care waiting room in Governor Parson's office Thursday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has charged a former Greenville city clerk with stealing more than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State conservation officials say six black bears have died after being hit by vehicles in Missouri... More >>
in
ALBANY (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Missouri man and woman subjected an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A police detective and an official with the U.S. Marshals Service are recovering after being shot... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate have been indicted on multiple felonies following a... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Florida man suspected of shooting a trooper is hospitalized in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three carnival workers have been arrested in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new study released Wednesday by Climate Central found conservation farming practices can help promote healthier soil and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The United States Air Force (USAF) Band of Mid-America is partnering with Columbia Parks and Recreation to present... More >>
in