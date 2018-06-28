Northwest Missouri school district loses buses in fire

CHILLICOTHE (AP) - A fire at a bus barn destroyed eight buses, leaving a northwest Missouri school district scrambling to get its students to school.

The fire was reported Sunday night at a barn holding buses for the Chillicothe school district.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright said a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was started by an electrical problem in the barn, which he says was an old building. He says investigators found no evidence of vandalism.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The school district had other buses and combined bus routes to get children to and from school for the time being.