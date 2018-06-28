Northwest Missouri State fraternity temporarily suspended

MARYVILLE (AP) — The Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Northwest Missouri State University has been temporarily suspended after authorities received a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, said Friday the fraternity will not be allowed to hold any functions until investigations by police and the university are completed.

A Northwest student reported she was sexually assaulted last weekend during a gathering at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports it was the second reported assault this year involving a TKE member. In February, a former member of the fraternity was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree rape. Prosecutors allege he had nonconsensual sex with a female student who was too intoxicated to give consent.