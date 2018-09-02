Northwest Missouri State Teacher Arrested After Posted Threat

MARYVILLE - A Northwest Missouri State University teacher was arrested after allegedly writing a Facebook posting discussing taking weapons to the top of the campus' bell tower.

University officials said in an email to faculty, staff and students that the teacher was removed from the campus in Maryville.

The Kansas City Star reports it is not clear if the 57-year-old teacher in the communications department was joking and he has not been charged. He was arrested Thursday and jailed on 24-hour hold.

In the post, the man said he was always optimistic at the beginning of the semester but by October "I'll be wanting to get up to the top of the bell tower with a high powered rifle -- with a good scope, and probably a gatling gun as well."