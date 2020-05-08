Not all Cole County restaurants reopen dine-in right away

2 days 16 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 7:58:00 PM CDT May 05, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County lifted its stay-at-home order April, but not all businesses returned to "normal operations" as soon as they could.

West Main Pizza, a local pizzeria in Jefferson City, waited to open its doors in order to be cautious. 

Ed Keaton, general manager for West Main Pizza, said Wednesday will be the first day they allow customers inside in over a month.

“We are going to do the best we can to abide by the rules,” Keaton said. "We were making sure we had all the facts right."

He said although they have had takeout orders hold their business up, times have been hard.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate, obviously there are days and times where we haven’t been as busy as we liked," Keaton said.

Last week KOMU spoke with Chezney Schulte, Cole County Health Department communicable disease coordinator, and she said they encourage people to take a look at all the guidelines under Parson's Recovery Plan for reopening.

"It allows for physically distancing still," Schulte said. "We're still focusing on six feet of distance between different family parties."

Part of Cole County Health Department's strategy was to view all businesses as essential now.

"We've initially done the essential vs. non-essential businesses," she said. "We are going away from that language with the governor saying that everyone is essential for the functioning of the economy."

Keaton said they have been relying on their customers to get them through this time.

“We’ve got a great community, local, they’re very supportive," Keaton said.

Last week KOMU spoke to several coffee shops, gyms and floral shops in Cole County that said they were eager to open their doors as soon as they could. 

More News

Grid
List

Hospitalizations Declining in St. Louis; New Concerns in KC
Hospitalizations Declining in St. Louis; New Concerns in KC
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have reached their lowest level since mid-April in the St. Louis... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 9:25:00 AM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Who's hiring? These companies
Who's hiring? These companies
(CNN) -- Millions of American workers have been laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. But some companies are... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 7:51:00 AM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Andrew Zumwalt on Thursday about how the economy is doing now that states are... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 9:54:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:20:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in Weather

Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied outside of Columbia City Hall on Thursday saying "enough is enough," demanding the city... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

High school baseball players keep moving forward
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the beginning May, high school baseball players should be celebrating senior night... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:19:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
GASCONADE COUNTY - Seeing things fly off the shelves is becoming a lot more common as communities deal with COVID-19.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
COLUMBIA - A committee has been formed to recommend which MU programs should be "modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued," MU... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday at a press conference that the Pfizer Research and Development Facility in... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

May is mental health awareness month
May is mental health awareness month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and according to a 2017 national survey, one in five Americans has a mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County updated numbers
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County updated numbers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he tried to run away from an officer. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
(CNN) -- As coronavirus restrictions in the US are loosened, public health officials and state leaders have urged residents to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:47:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin easing stay-at-home orders this month, but officials cautioned that the process... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1pm 57°
2pm 57°
3pm 58°
4pm 58°