Not all Cole County restaurants reopen dine-in right away

JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County lifted its stay-at-home order April, but not all businesses returned to "normal operations" as soon as they could.

West Main Pizza, a local pizzeria in Jefferson City, waited to open its doors in order to be cautious.

Ed Keaton, general manager for West Main Pizza, said Wednesday will be the first day they allow customers inside in over a month.

“We are going to do the best we can to abide by the rules,” Keaton said. "We were making sure we had all the facts right."

He said although they have had takeout orders hold their business up, times have been hard.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate, obviously there are days and times where we haven’t been as busy as we liked," Keaton said.

Last week KOMU spoke with Chezney Schulte, Cole County Health Department communicable disease coordinator, and she said they encourage people to take a look at all the guidelines under Parson's Recovery Plan for reopening.

"It allows for physically distancing still," Schulte said. "We're still focusing on six feet of distance between different family parties."

Part of Cole County Health Department's strategy was to view all businesses as essential now.

"We've initially done the essential vs. non-essential businesses," she said. "We are going away from that language with the governor saying that everyone is essential for the functioning of the economy."

Keaton said they have been relying on their customers to get them through this time.

“We’ve got a great community, local, they’re very supportive," Keaton said.

Last week KOMU spoke to several coffee shops, gyms and floral shops in Cole County that said they were eager to open their doors as soon as they could.