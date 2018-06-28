Not Happy about HealthNet

The new MO Healthnet program replaces Medicaid, which Blunt overhauled within months of taking office in 2005.

Not everyone thinks the new plan is what the doctor ordered.

KOMU reporters spent the day with several uninsured, low-income mid-Missourians Wednesday in Columbia.

Many of them lost thousands of dollars in healthcare coverage after Blunt's medicaid cuts two years ago.

They say Blunt's new plan is a bitter pill to swallow.

Opponents of the new plan argue that it falls short of its predecessor.

While Missouri Healthnet will provide health coverage for many low-income Missourians, more than 100,000 people who had Medicaid coverage are left in the dark this time around.

"It's not real reform. I really don't see how this is going to improve the overall health care system or its going to help the people that were on it or HealthNet," said Bob Pund who lost Medicaid coverage.

But, Blunt says the program takes a 'proactive' approach to healthcare aimed at catching health problems early.

The governor's new program will provide health coverage for 825,000 low-income Missourians.

Blunt toured Missouri Monday to promote the program.