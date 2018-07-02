Not in the Cards for St. Louis

There chances fell short when the White Sox scored four runs in the first inning. The White Sox continued to dominate throughout the game. Between the games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the White Sox hit a whopping forty hits and scored thirty-three runs. While the Cardinals try to win the third game of the three game series, spirits in St. Louis are lifting with the news of Albert Pujols returning to the lineup as late as Monday.