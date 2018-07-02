Not Super for Bars

According to managers, Super Bowl Sundays are usually one of the slowest business days of the year, because everyone is at home or at a party watching the game and not at restaurants or bars.

Still, some bartenders say they do not see much change in the amount of business during the game.

"For a Sunday, it's probably about normal. It will get a lot busier after the game's over, when everyone comes here after their house parties," said Laney Stout a Big 12 bartender.

Big 12 says business this Super Bowl Sunday was better than last year.