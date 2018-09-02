Notre Dame AD Encouraging Te'o to Speak Publicly

SOUTH BEND, IN (AP) -- Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says he is encouraging linebacker Manti Te'o to speak publicly about being the victim of a hoax involving a dead girlfriend who never existed.

Swarbrick says he believes Te'o has to explain exactly how he was duped into an online relationship with a woman whose "death" was then faked by the perpetrators of the hoax. Swarbrick says school officials would rather see Te'o talk about it "sooner rather than later."

Swarbrick says university officials understand there is more to be learned, but based on knowing Te'o he believes the linebacker is a victim. He says he will continue to believe that until given "compelling evidence to the contrary."

Swarbrick also says he understands why some people are skeptical about Te'o's story.