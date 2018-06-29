Notre Dame Coach Makes Stop in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey stopped by Columbia College Thursday night to talk about his offensive philosophy with high school basketball coaches from all over the state.

Brey was a guest at the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's coaching clinic. Columbia College head coach Bob Burchard is a friend of Brey's and invited him to come and talk to coaches.

Notre Dame will play basketball in the ACC this year instead of the Big East. Brey told KOMU 8 News fans and players are excited about the change and facing new challenges and said he feels as if he is taking another coaching job.

Brey and his staff emphasize making cuts off of ball screens to create good spacing on offense.

"It keeps guys moving," Brey said. "I think young players stand too much and watch. But if you get them in the habit of cutting, when they're not sure what to do -- just cut, it helps your offense."

Brey also told the coaches in attendance to always inspire confidence in their players by saying something positive in any learning situation.

"Sometimes it's hard to find positive stuff if it's been a bad night," Brey said. "But I think if you can reinforce and get themem feeling good about themselves, maybe playing without looking at the bench or over their shoulder, they've got a chance to get better."

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber also visited the clinic and so did Jim Crews, the head coach at St. Louis University.