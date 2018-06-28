November Constitutional Ballot Measure Debate Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY - The only scheduled debate in Mid-Missouri covering the November Constitutional Ballot Measure to reform the Missouri Court plan will take place Thursday.

Skip Walter, principal of the Columbia Law Firm, will discuss his opposition to Amendment 3. Carrie Severino, Chief Counsel to the Judicial Crisis Network, will argue for it.

If passed, Amendment 3 would move the authority for selecting Missouri Supreme Court Judges from the Missouri Bar Association to the governor.