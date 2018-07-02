Novinger, Mo. Man Dies in Adair County Crash

ADAIR COUNTY - Kenneth Cunningham, 56, of Novinger, Mo. died after he drove off the right side of the roadway at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Missouri 11 near Troy Mills. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Cunningham then drove off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The Adair County Sheriff's Department assisted the highway patrol. Rescue workers transported Cunningham to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. where doctors later pronounced him dead. Cunningham was not wearing a seatbelt.