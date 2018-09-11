NPR Offering Buyouts to Cut Staff By 10 Percent

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - National Public Radio says it's offering across-the-board buyouts in hopes of cutting its staff by 10 percent.

The buyouts, which are to be offered across the entire organization, were approved by NPR's board of directors as a way to eliminate a projected operating deficit of $6.1 million.

NPR also announced Friday that board member Paul Haaga Jr. will serve as acting president and CEO effective Sept. 30. A search committee has been appointed to find a permanent replacement.

He succeeds Gary Knell, who is leaving after less than two years to become president and CEO of National Geographic.

NPR distributes news, information and music programming to 975 public radio stations, reaching 27 million listeners a week.