NRA Museum to Open in Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The grand opening of a new National Rifle Association museum takes place next month inside Bass Pro Shops' flagship store in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the NRA National Sporting Arms Museum occupies about 7,500 square feet of the outdoor recreation outfitter. The Aug. 2 grand opening coincides with the start of Bass Pro Shops' Fall Hunting Classic.

A Bass Pro announcement says the museum will have more than $20 million worth of firearms, including some from the 1600s. Company officials say the nearly 1,000 artifacts will include firearms used by Annie Oakley, Theodore Roosevelt and John Wayne, as well as Napoleon's double-barrel sporting flintlock.