NRA Opposes Changes to Gun Bill

JEFFERSON CITY- The National Rifle Association (NRA) said it no longer supports a bill that would prohibit the state from enforcing federal gun laws. It comes after lawmakers approved changes to the bill Tuesday night.

The amendment, added by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, would give gun owners a 72-hour deadline to report a stolen firearm.

Sen. Brian Nieves, R-Franklin, proposed a similar bill that passed the Legislature last year, but Governor Nixon vetoed it.

Those who oppose the new amendment said it is wrong to criminalize gun owners who have their guns stolen.

"It's going to try to make a criminal out of someone who's been a victim," said gun store owner Doug Alley. "It's ludicrous to try to tack something like this onto a bill that could be to the benefit of Missouri citizens."

Sen. Nieves said it is more important to him to create good legislation than try to please a special interest group.

"If it's good for the Constitution and it's good for my constituents, then it makes no difference what any special interest group would say," Nieves said.

The bill is awaiting a vote on the Senate floor. If it passes there, it would move to the House for debate.