NRA Urging Mo. Senate to Vote Against Gun Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Rifle Association is asking Missouri state senators to vote "no" on a gun rights bill.

The association on Wednesday cited a provision that would require gun owners to report a stolen firearm within 72 hours of discovering the theft.

That provision was added to a broader gun rights measure Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, of St. Louis. The legislation would seek to nullify some federal gun laws and allow federal agents to be jailed for enforcing them.

In a notice posted on its website, the NRA urged members to call Missouri senators and tell them to vote against the bill. The notice says Nasheed's amendment would carry a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, but that provision is not in the legislation.