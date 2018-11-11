NRC Chairman to Tour Neb. Nuclear Plants Threatened by Flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will visit Nebraska's two nuclear power plants to check out the measures they've taken to battle flooding along the Missouri River.

The commission says Gregory Jaczko will visit Cooper nuclear power plant near Brownville on Sunday, and then tour Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant near Blair on Monday. He will also take a helicopter tour of flooding on the river.

Fort Calhoun remains shut down because of concern about floodwaters, but a series of barriers have stopped the water's

advance. It is run by the Omaha Public Power District.

Cooper continues to operate at full capacity, but the Nebraska Public Power District is monitoring the river closely.

Previously, NRC officials have said both utilities have taken appropriate measures to protect the power plants.