NTSB says pilot was impaired when he crashed plane

COOPER COUNTY - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final analysis of a fatal 2017 plane crash in Cooper County.

The report says impairment from psychoactive drugs was the main contributing factor in the crash that killed 67-year-old pilot Charles McCutcheon and his passenger, 49-year-old Bryan Roth.

The toxicology test results indicated McCutcheon had used cocaine, methamphetamine, clonazepam, and diphenhydramine before the accident.

The report also concluded that a deficiency in McCutcheon's left eye from a previous brain injury also contributed to a failure to maintain adequate altitude during final approach to landing.

The NTSB ruled out mechanical failures and weather conditions as probable causes.

The release said, at the time of the accident, weather conditions included "a clear sky with no obstructions to visibility," and that "examination of the airframe and engine did not reveal any anomalies that would have contributed to the accident."

In addition to the two deaths, the crash caused damage to multiple power lines.

“A portion of wire from one of the power lines was entangled with the lower portion of the fuselage and both wings,” the report said.

The full report can be found here.