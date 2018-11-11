Nuclear Energy Expansion To Affect Utility Bills

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon announced plans Tuesday to fund the permitting process for an additional nuclear power plant in Callaway County through a utility bill surcharge for consumers. The surcharge will help electric companies recoup money spent toward beginning the nuclear power plant construction process. Nixon's office said Ameren Missouri and a host of other companies would make $40 million back through the surcharge over the next 20 years.



Nixon's office said that although the costs sounds high as a single amount it would only will cost consumers around $1-2 dollars annually.



Although the second nuclear power plant in Callaway County would not be completed until 2022 at the earliest, securing a site permit would allow electric companies to begin plans for constructing a power plant. Ameren Missouri said that if it secures a site permit for the nuclear plant and later decides that nuclear energy is not the most efficient avenue, it can cancel the permit with little to no difficulty.



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 21% of America's energy came from nuclear plants in 2009. Nixon has gone on record saying he feels that expanding nuclear power as soon as possible is a necessary part of Missouri's energy future.

