Nucor announces new steel mill in Sedalia

SEDALIA - Steel giant Nucor announced Tuesday it would build a new facility in Sedalia, bringing 250 new jobs and a $250 million investment to the city.

Rusty Kahrs, President of Economic Development Sedalia Pettis County's Board of Directors said in a press release, "This new facility will be transformative for our community, region and state. With a rich culture that values hard work and putting employees first, Nucor's new facility will be a great fit for our community."

Gov. Eric Greitens was at the announcement event. He said in a speech this is a good sign for Missouri.

"We're winning jobs in Missouri again because we're keeping it simple and doing what's right," Greitens said. "We had a clear mission, a strong team, and because of the hard-working people of Missouri, we got it done."

Greitens said the state is keeping processes simple to attract businesses.

"Some states, they say 'Well, we need to form a committee,' and they talk and talk and then decided they need to form a task force to discuss what the committee said. And the process goes on and on," Greitens said. "That's not us. We like to get things done."

Nucor is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. In August, Nucor acquired St. Louis Cold Drawn Inc. The Sedalia site will be Nucor's 14th bar mill in the United States.

Nucor President John Ferriola said the new facility will bear the name of the city.

"We usually name the facilities for the state they're based in but I drove down Main St., and I just knew this was a good place we needed to be," Ferriola said. "The new facility will be called Nucor Steel Sedalia, LLC.

Kansas City Power & Light said having Nucor in Missouri will be beneficial to its customers.

Chuck Caisley, KC P&L Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs said, "This is a big darn deal. This is about 60 megawatts. That's about enough to power 15,000 homes so this is a big electrical user. And the good news is the way they use electricity will make the electric grid more efficient and make rates more affordable for all our other customers."

The new facility is expected to open 2020, and Caisley said customers will reap the benefits soon after.

"As soon as they turn on the lights, so to speak, that's going to be a good day for Missouri customers," Caisley said.

Caisley said KC P&L will invest $20 million in the Sedalia community in addition to the $250 million Nucor plans to invest.

Gov. Greitens did not answer questions.