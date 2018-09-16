Number of Lambert passengers declines

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Passenger numbers are down slightly at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The airport says statistics for June show 589,071 passengers boarded flights, down 0.5 percent from June 2013. Still, it was the busiest month so far this year at Lambert.

The total number of departing and arriving passengers for June was 1,175,898, down 0.7 percent. For the first six months of the year, total passenger numbers are down 3.7 percent.

Southwest Airlines serves 50 percent of passengers at Lambert. American Airlines is next with a 15 percent market share, followed by Delta with a nearly 14 percent share.