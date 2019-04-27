Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced

JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday the number of medical marijuana facilities that will soon be licensed.

60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensary facilities and 86 medical marijuana manufacturing facilities will be officially licensed in the state, the department said in a news release.

Applications for licensing will be available online on June 4. The DHSS will have until Dec. 31 to review and score the applications before issuing a license.

“The blind facility application scoring process will ensure that businesses selected for licenses will be those most capable of providing quality service to patients while adhering to the regulations we are implementing,” Lyndall Fraker, director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation said.

All information for the draft rules are posted on the DHSS website.