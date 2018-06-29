Number of Missouri Out-of-Staters Out In-Staters

Columbia - History may be a popular course at universities, however the University of Missouri is not teaching history -- it's making it. For the first time ever the number of out-of-state applicants is greater than the number of in-state applicants.

Chuck May, Senior Associate Director of Missouri says "this happened because the number of applicants from local high schools graduating and applying has decreased." Due to the lower number of local applicants, the University of Missouri has increased it's out of state advertisement and publicity.

The number of out-of-state students increases each year. From Illinois, 3,271 undergraduate students enrolled this year, accounting for 12.6% of students. This number has increased by more than 1,000 in the past year.

The increased number of out-of state students should help the campus financially. Out-of-state residents pay $745 per credit hour, while in-state students pay $319 per credit hour. Out-of state students pay roughly $28,000 dollars for tuition, books,fees and living expenses.

However, lots of in-state students have found a way around the out-of-state costs. "We advertise receiving in-state residency to out-of-stater students since it is fairly easy to obtain in Missouri" says May. Out-of-state students getting Missouri residency means less money for the university. Still, Mizzou gets extra. In order to become an in-state resident, students must live in Missouri for one year, while making $2,000 taxable dollars, plus get a Missouri license and voter card.

A Junior at the University of Missouri, Gregory Cornfield says, "I am originally from Illinois. Getting in-state residency is totally worth the trouble."

According to the Missouri registrar, students save roughly $12,000 each year by becoming a Missouri resident.

Although the exact number of students who become in-state residents is unavailable, "the University accounts for the money they would potentially lose" May says. "The University doesn't necessarily lose $12,000 dollars per student that becomes a resident because some students have scholarships" he says. Those scholarships off-set some of the loss of out-of-state tuition.