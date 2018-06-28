Number Of MO Drownings Doubles

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this year there have been 25 drownings in Missouri waterways. At this time last year, the water patrol reported only 13.

"You know, we don't like seeing that, we hope the numbers slow down certainly, but there could be multiple reasons for that," Missouri State Water Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jerry Callahan said.

However, the number of drownings can vary from year to year. Average reports can range from the low 20's to the mid 40's.



Callahan said the increase in drownings isn't necessarily because of recent flooding.



"High water can always be attributed to some of them. In years past we've had experiences, and this year a few of those but then again yearly we can fluctuate," Callahan said.



Callahan said education is key in order to prevent drownings. Some of the water patrol's tips are: