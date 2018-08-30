Number of teenage readers declining in Missouri

COLUMBIA- Sunday marks the start of National Teen Read Week, hosted by the Young Adult Library Services Association.

The program helps cities with ideas on how to get teens involved in reading, like extending library hours and book to movie festivals.

This year's Teen Read Week is especially important, as the number of young adults and kids who read for fun continues to decrease every year according to Common Sense Media.

45% of 17-year-olds said they read by choice a few times a year or less, according to research by Common Sense Media. That's a far cry form 19% in 1984 which means a 26% increase over 28 years, or about 1% each year.

While some teens continue to read less and less, some teens are still adimate about their hobby of reading.

Jeff Warder is a father of two teenagers who he said were book worrms.

"They read daily, no less than an hour a day, when schoolwork isn't interfeering," Warder said. "That's not to say they don't get out of the house."

Warder said that the key to getting kids hooked on the books is to set a good example.

"My wife and I read a lot of books, we read to them a lot when they were little," Warder said. "They just loved it, they read a lot in their downtime now.

The report from Common Sense Media shows that kids who are introduced to reading at a younger age tend to keep reading as they grow older, compared to other kids.

Be sure to check out your local libraries for any Teen Read Week activities in your area. Young readers report.pdf