Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries

COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is dealing with a hamstring and knee injury, both of which are affecting his ability to run and limiting Missouri's playbook.

The Tigers, who like to use their dual threat quarterback in a variety of ways, called only three designed runs for Bryant against Tennessee on Saturday.

Bryant suffered a hamstring injury against Kentucky that remains an issue. Then, when he returned against Florida, he hurt his knee. That had to be drained prior to his game against Tennessee, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said.

Missouri has one game remaining in the regular season, which will be played against Arkansas on Friday in Little Rock.

Here are two more Numbers to Know ahead of the Battle Line Rivalry game:

18th: Missouri's pass defense dropped from sixth to 18th after a performance against Tennessee in which the Tigers gave up a season-high 415 yards through the air. Starting cornerback DeMarkus Acy missed the game with a hamstring injury. Jarvis Ware, the other starter, had to leave the game during the second defensive series after what coach Barry Odom described as a head/neck injury post game.

19: The number to which Missouri hopes to extend Arkansas' Southeastern Conference losing streak. The Razorbacks have lost 18 consecutive SEC games.