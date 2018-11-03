Nurse accused of stealing controlled substance from University Hospital
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A registered nurse is charged with stealing fentanyl and other drugs from University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Forty-year-old Leslie Neal, of Otterville, was charged Thursday with stealing a controlled substance. A probable cause statement says Neal took the drugs for her own use.
