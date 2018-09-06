Nurse Fired After Refusing to Wear Surgical Mask

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A nurse at Springfield's Cox South hospital is out of a job after she refused to wear a surgical mask because she did not get a flu shot.

Carla Brock was fired Monday after 11 years at the hospital.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the hospital requires employees to wear the masks if they have not been vaccinated against the flu. A hospital spokeswoman says masks can prevent the flu from being spread through the upper respiratory system.

But Brock says she believes the mask requirement is meant to punish those who refuse to be vaccinated. Brock received a religious exemption from the flu shot. She is a holistic nurse who says she has spiritual and religious reasons to not want the toxins from a flu shot in her body.