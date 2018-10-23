Nurse involved in Carl DeBrodie case surrenders nursing license

FULTON - The nurse hired to look after Carl DeBrodie, a disabled man who was found encased in concrete in April of last year, has voluntarily surrendered her nursing license.

Melissa DeLap, 49, pleaded guilty to health care fraud charges in August. According to a settlement agreement with the Missouri State Board of Nursing, DeLap had to surrender her nursing license as part of a plea agreement.

DeLap was hired to look after DeBrodie and three other patients at a supported living program in Fulton, Second Chance Homes. According to previous reports, her duties included completing face-to-face evaluations of her patients, reviewing their physicians' orders and monitoring their medications and vitals. She documented making monthly health checks, but did not actually provide any health services to DeBrodie or the other three patients. She also signed those health checks for months after DeBrodie had died.

On October 4 of this year, a confidential settlement was reached between the parties in the case, including caregivers at Second Chance Homes – according to earlier reporting, some of those caregivers pleaded guilty to charges related to DeBrodie’s death.

DeLap could face 10 years in federal prison.