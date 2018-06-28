Nursery Going International

HANNIBAL - An Elsberry nursery that is sending as many as half a million trees to China each year is Missouri's top exporter. Forrest Keeling Nursery recently received the Missouri Exporter of the Year Award after being nominated by the state Department of Economic Development. The nursery is helping China reforest its rural areas, sending as many as 500,000 oak and maple varieties each year. The northeast Missouri nursery developed and patented a growing process that increases transplant success and accelerates growth. More than 90 percent of the trees have been successfully transplanted in China despite the fact they travel up to 60 days to reach their new home.