Nursery School Gets Funding

In 1954, Nora Stewart Memorial Nursery School opened its doors to children in the community. 46 years later, the nursery school is raising money to repair its building and keep the doors open.

"The predicament the building was in when I came back was not a happy sight. That pushed me to apply for that city grant," Nursery School Director Cheryl Howard said.

The school needs to raise $40,000 to replace the roof.

"When I think about what this money is for it's for these little people right here. They need a safe roof over their heads. I don't think the needs get any more basic than that," said Emily Thoroughman, a Nora Stewart Board Member.

Betty Porter started teaching at Nora Stewart's 34 years ago. She said the school has a special place in her heart.

"If we help the children we should have help on the outside coming in and trying to keep the building open otherwise we'd probably be closed," Porter said.

Porter said she gives back because she can.

The city of Columbia awarded a $150,000 development grant to make repairs but the Department of Housing and Urban Development must first approve it.

Teachers aren't sure that the roof can wait that long. In the meantime, the school is turning to the community for help. Nora Stewart's is holding a fundraiser to cover the cost.

Howard said they'll start by replacing the roof.

Reported by: DAnthony White