Nurses Taking Charge of Rural Healthcare

PILOT GROVE (AP) - Rural Missourians who once relied on country doctors to treat everyday aches and pains are increasingly turning to medical clinics owned by nurses. The University of Missouri's nursing school says more than a dozen such clinics have opened in the past several years. State law requires those nurses to regularly consult with supervising physicians, most of whom work elsewhere. The growth in nurse-owned clinics in Missouri dovetails with a similar national increase in walk-in medical clinics located in supermarkets, drugstores and strip malls.