Nursing Courses Now Online

"When I was in kindergarten, I wrote a note," she recalled. "It was a picture that I drew of a hospital and it said, 'I want to be a nurse.'"

Cherrington has cared for patients for 21 years. Now, thanks to the Internet, she can continue working while getting her degree.

"It never was an opportunity for me to go back to school until online became available," she admitted.

"Most of our graduate students are married and they have families," said Roxanne McDaniel, associate dean of the School of Nursing. "And they are able to maintain that family responsibility, as well as maintain their jobs."

Nurses had to come to Columbia for nursing classes to get their degrees. Now students anywhere in the U.S., and even international students, can complete their degrees with only one or two campus visits per semester. Cherrington is just happy she can earn her degree while balancing her job and family.

"After I found out there was an online program, there was really no excuse for me not to go back," she added, "so it's been ideal for me."

The MU School of Nursing offered some online courses in the past, but this is the first time the entire program is available online.