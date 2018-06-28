Nursing Home Found Liable

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The verdict stems from a lawsuit alleging that the nursing staff at Barry Manor and White Oak Manor nursing homes were negligent and failed to properly care for John Novogradac of Kansas City. Novogradac developed bedsores on his body during his stay and had to have above-knee amputations on both legs after his wounds became severely infected with dead and gangrenous tissue. The jury awarded the estate $500,000 in compensatory damages and more than 2.5 million dollars in punitive damages.