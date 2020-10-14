NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
COLUMBIA - As a part of their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin' Fest, Planters will host several events for mid-Missouri residents to visit their famous NUTmobile.
The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is making four different appearances around Columbia on October 15-18. Each event will allow viewers to see the NUTmobile, along with photos, prizes and peanuts.
The different event times and locations are as follows:
Thursday, October 15
Speaker's Circle
Conley Ave, Columbia, MO
10am-2pm
Friday, October 16
Shyrocks Callaway Farm
2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO
2pm-6pm
Saturday, October 17
Fulton Farmer's Market
10 East 5th St, Fulton, MO
8am-12pm
Sunday, October 18
Orr Street Market
126 N 10th St, Columbia, MO
9am-1pm
The NUTmobile is piloted by Peanutters, recent college graduates who are hired as goodwill ambassadors of Planters to travel all over the country for a full year.
For more information or to find the nearest NUTmobile, click here.