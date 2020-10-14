NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday

COLUMBIA - As a part of their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin' Fest, Planters will host several events for mid-Missouri residents to visit their famous NUTmobile.

The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is making four different appearances around Columbia on October 15-18. Each event will allow viewers to see the NUTmobile, along with photos, prizes and peanuts.

The different event times and locations are as follows:

Thursday, October 15

Speaker's Circle

Conley Ave, Columbia, MO

10am-2pm

Friday, October 16

Shyrocks Callaway Farm

2927 County Rd 253, Columbia, MO

2pm-6pm

Saturday, October 17

Fulton Farmer's Market

10 East 5th St, Fulton, MO

8am-12pm

Sunday, October 18

Orr Street Market

126 N 10th St, Columbia, MO

9am-1pm

The NUTmobile is piloted by Peanutters, recent college graduates who are hired as goodwill ambassadors of Planters to travel all over the country for a full year.

For more information or to find the nearest NUTmobile, click here.