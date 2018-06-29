NW Missouri Woman Found Murdered in Her Home

RICHMOND (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating the first homicide since 1996 in the northwest Missouri town of Richmond.

Police say 40-year-old Michelle Rheuport, a widow and mother of three, was found dead in her home Wednesday. The body was found by her teenage son when he returned home.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says investigators do not believe Rheuport's death was a random killing.

No suspects have been arrested.